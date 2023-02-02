COLUMBIA - Two mobile homes are destroyed following a fire in the Blue Acres Mobile Home Park.
Battalion Chief of Boone County Fire Department Clint Walker said his department got a call around 6:50 p.m. The fire was already burning two mobile homes and was threatening two others on both sides.
By the time 10 trucks and 27 firefighters got to the area, everyone who was inside the home had gotten out unharmed.
Walker said it took his crew several hours to put out the fire.
The crews left the scene at 9:50 p.m.
Boone County Fire Department and the Sheriff's Department are still investigating the cause of the fire.