JEFFERSON CITY - One man was injured after a structure fire in Jefferson City Wednesday afternoon.
The Jefferson City Fire Department and Cole County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a report of smoke in the structure in the 600 block of Washington Street.
Fire crews found a man on the couch in the living room of the apartment and began to help him out of the apartment, according to a news release.
While exiting the apartment, the man collapsed and had to be carried out of the building. He was found to be in life-threatening condition with a strong suspicion of cyanide poisoning, secondary to smoke inhalation, a news release said.
The patient was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to JCFD.
Firefighters immediately started searching the building for the origin of the fire which was located in an apartment with smoke banked down to knee level.
The fire was quickly extinguished.
This is the first deployment of a CyanoKit by Cole County EMS since the medication was purchased in early January, according to a news release.
Hydroxocobalamin works by binding to cyanide found in the bloodstream and removing it from the body via the kidneys. This action then allows oxygen to re-attach to the body’s cells, JCFD said. The medication is most effective when delivered within 15 minutes of exposure and can dramatically increase the chance of patient survival.