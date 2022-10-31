JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a reported structural fire Monday morning in the 1800 block of Mississippi Street.
First crews arrived at approximately 9:39 a.m. and reported heavy smoke and flames in a multi-floor residential building before they began the fire attack and search of the structure.
The JCFD responded with 17 personnel staffing three engines, one squad, one ladder truck, two chief officers and a fire department chaplain. Cole County EMS responded with one ambulance and two chief officers.
The American Red Cross was notified and is assisting the occupant, although no official injuries have been reported.
The fire caused significant damage to the home, according to a news release.
JCFD said the investigation is ongoing.