JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a reported structural fire Monday morning in the 1800 block of Mississippi Street.
First crews arrived at approximately 9:39 a.m. and reported heavy smoke and flames in a split-level residential structure before they began the fire attack and search of the structure.
The fire caused significant damage to the home, according to a news release.
The JCFD responded with 17 personnel staffing three engines, one squad, one ladder truck, two chief officers and a fire department chaplain. Cole County EMS responded with one ambulance and two chief officers.
The American Red Cross was notified and is assisting the occupant. One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at a local health care facility.
JCFD said an investigation revealed the fire was accidental and electrical in origin.