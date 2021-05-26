COLUMBIA - Canine Izzo of the Columbia Fire Department has died, according to a release from the department.
According to the Wednesday morning release, Izzo suffered a sudden illness.
Izzo trained earlier in his life to be a guide dog for people with vision impairments. However, he was not a good fit because he had wanted to find things with his nose, according to the release.
Izzo joined the Columbia Fire Department in April 2017. Fire Marshal and Battalion Chief Jim Pasley was Izzo's handler, meaning they spent lots of time at each other's side.
The State Farm Arson Dog Program and Maine Specialty Dogs trained Izzo to find gasoline, lighter fluid, kerosene and other chemicals that can accelerate fires, according to the release. This gave Izzo the ability to help determine whether a fire was started intentionally.
Izzo also had an impact on Assistant Fire Chief Brad Fraizer.
"Izzo was very, very friendly and outgoing. He would run up and down the hall here in the office with his leash in his mouth. He just wanted someone to take him out. The kids loved him," Fraizer said.
Izzo also attended community events during his time with the Columbia Fire Department.
"He was very good with all different types of people. We took him to a lot of different events in the community. He was just a great dog. Really well rounded, just a special dog," Fraizer said.
Toward the end of his life, Izzo lived as a pet with Chief Pasley and his family.
Fraizer also discussed how he impacted Fire Marshal Pasley.
"He was by Chief Pasley's side all the time, so it's just a big, big loss for the community and the fire department for a lot of reasons. He was great, we have a lot of good memories," Fraizer said.