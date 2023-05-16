JEFFERSON CITY − Current Jefferson City Fire Chief Matt Schofield has been appointed to serve as interim city administrator.
Mayor Ron Fitzwater and the Jefferson City Council approved the appointment Monday during the council meeting.
“I have full confidence that Chief Schofield will provide the necessary leadership to keep City operations running smoothly and to ensure our new City Administrator will be able to step in and begin working effectively starting on day one," Fitzwater said.
Schofield will take over duties effective June 5 from City Attorney Ryan Moehlman.
Schofield has been employed with the city since 1999 and has served as fire chief since 2014.
“I am committed to providing a strong foundation for the mayor, city council, and our future city administrator to build upon," Schofield said.
The city’s posting for the city administrator position is set to close May 26. In a news release, the city said it anticipates that the interview, selection and potential relocation process could take several months before a new city administrator could take office.