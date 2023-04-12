BOONE COUNTY − A fire in northern Boone County has closed part of Route Z.
North Route Z, between East Rob Cook Road and East Timmons Road, is currently closed.
Boone County Joint Communications sent an alert around 2:27 p.m. Wednesday, and then again at 3:45 p.m.
BCJC Urgent: N Rte Z between E Rob Cook Rd & E Timmons Rd closed due to fire in the area. Choose alternate route.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) April 12, 2023
Drivers should find an alternative route.
Check back for updates to this developing story.