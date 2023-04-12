BOONE COUNTY − A fire in northern Boone County has closed part of Route Z.

North Route Z, between East Rob Cook Road and East Timmons Road, is currently closed.

Boone County Joint Communications sent an alert around 2:27 p.m. Wednesday, and then again at 3:45 p.m. 

Drivers should find an alternative route.

