CENTRALIA - A residential structure fire caused an estimated $1.6 million in damages early Saturday morning.
Firefighters responded to the reported house fire at 1:21 a.m. and found the two-story structure fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, according to a Facebook post by the Boone County Fire Protection District (BCFPD).
All occupants of the house escaped safely. BCFPD said multiple pets were also found outside uninjured.
Based on an initial investigation and information from the homeowner, authorities believe the fire started towards the back of the house's attached garage before rapidly spreading to the house. The cause of the fire is still officially undetermined.