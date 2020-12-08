NEW FLORENCE-- Multiple fire departments responded to a large structure fire at Pierson & Sons Trucking LLC Tuesday around 8:30 a.m.
The Montgomery, New Florence, Wellsville, Bellflower, Jonesburg, Callaway, Big Springs, Rhineland, Hermann, Marthasville and Warrenton fire departments all worked together to extinguish the fire.
The truck repair shop is located at 209 Booneslick Road in Montgomery County.
Assistant Chief Jeff Edwan with the Jonesburg High Hill Fire District told KOMU 8 News the building was occupied with employees at the time of the fire, but they were able to safely get out with no issues or injuries.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. The details are still unclear at this time.
Fire officials advised to avoid the area and told KOMU 8 the building is completely destroyed.