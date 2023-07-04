COLUMBIA - Fire personnel responded to a fire in a single-family residence in the 5100 block of Interstate 70 Drive Southeast in Columbia Tuesday evening.
I-70 Drive Southeast was closed from Upland Creek Road to St. Charles Road, according to Boone County Joint Communications.
The Columbia Fire Department received reports of the fire at 6:45 p.m. and arrived on the scene about seven minutes after. Crews found the house with heavy fire involvement and smoke coming from the building.
Columbia Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said the fire was "very substantial" and most of the structure was burned. Farr said injuries have not been reported.
Farr said water supply was an issue, so CFD contacted the Boone County Fire Protection District, which supplied additional water tankers.
Farr said the cause of the fire is currently unknown and that fire investigators are trying to determine a cause as soon as possible.
Farr said natural cover and grass fires started in the area as well, and CFD has asked for support in putting out the grass fires.
The smoke could be seen from several miles away around 7 p.m.
Officials directed traffic away from the area and are asking people to avoid the scene. The Boone County Fire Protection District, the Boone County Sheriff's Office and the Columbia Police Department were on the scene.
Paramedics were on the scene with equipment, as well.