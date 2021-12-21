OSAGE BEACH − The Osage Beach Fire Protection District is investigating after a Monday afternoon fire left a jewelry store damaged and two people displaced.
Fire crews responded to KK Jewelers on Highway KK around 4 p.m. Monday.
Flames were visible from the rear of the building but was brought under control in 40 minutes, according to a news release. Investigators said the fire started in the residential part of the jewelry store in a bedroom, but the exact cause is undetermined.
The jewelry store portion sustained only minor damages and is expected to remain open.
Two people were displaced due to the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported.