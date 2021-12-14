JEFFERSON CITY - A structural fire in Jefferson City damaged a vacant residence on Tuesday night.
The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a call of a reported structure fire on the 300 block of Jackson Street at 8:46 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a news release.
Fire crews reported flames coming from a second floor window of a two-story vacant residence.
Crews were able to bring the fire under control and damage was limited to one room on the second floor.
The fire is currently under investigation with the cooperation of the Missouri State Fire Marshal.