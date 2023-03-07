ASHLAND - A mobile home was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning in Ashland. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District responded just before 9 a.m. to Dee Woods Road.
"[The fire was] called in by the neighbor who looked out of his kitchen window and saw flames," Southern Boone Fire Chief James Bullard said.
The homeowner was gone from the home when the fire started.
There were no injuries, however, the home is now unlivable.
"It's pretty heavily involved when we got here, probably going to be a total loss," Bullard said.