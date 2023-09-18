JEFFERSON CITY − The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a structure fire on West Miller Street around 1:40 a.m. Monday morning.
Fire personnel arrived to heavy fire in a single family structure, according to a news release.
The fire displaced two adults who are now receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. Two pets died in the fire.
The fire was extinguished but the structure was heavily damaged, the news release said.
Cole County EMS and the Holts Summit Fire Protection District also responded to the scene.