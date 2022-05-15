KINGDOM CITY - Firefighters gathered in Kingdom City Sunday morning to remember firefighters in Missouri who lost their lives in the past year.
A memorial service was held where seven firefighters who died in the line duty were honored. They will be added to the monument wall commemorating firefighters who have passed away in the line of duty serving their state and communities.
Four of the firefighters who were honored died in 2021, including Assistant Boone County Fire Chief Bryant Gladney.
Assistant Chief Gladney was a 25-year-veteran of the Boone County Fire Protection district. Gladney passed away on December 1, 2021 after suffering life-threatening injuries after his vehicle was struck by a tractor. Gladney was in his car after responding to another emergency when he was hit.
The ceremony included fellow firefighters speaking to the families, handing out flowers and commemorative statues, as well as hugs for support.
Boone County Fire Chief Scott Olsen was in attendance to honor his fallen colleague as well as support Gladney's family during the memorial.
"It's a very special day for us, several members of the department and of course the family were here today honoring the service of Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney who lost his life last December in a tragic accident," he said.
Fire Chief Olsen also mentioned he knows firefighters' jobs are dangerous and sometimes life-threatening, but he understands the community relies on their bravery and sacrifice.
"Well we have a mission, and our mission is to take care of the citizens that we serve. We know that it is sometimes a dangerous mission, we do everything we can to mitigate that danger, but sometimes there's nothing we can do, people will lose their lives trying to protect others and trying to save others."
The Fire Fighters Memorial is located on Dunn Drive in Kingdom City.