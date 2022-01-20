COLUMBIA - A Fire broke out Thursday afternoon destroying a trailer home in Columbia. The fire is said to have started due to the resident's heater.
While the home is no longer livable, the resident of the home is safe and unharmed.
"We got a report of a residential structure fire here at the trailer behind me, " said Gale Blomenkamp, Assistant Chief with the Boone County Fire District.
"... reports of a guy that was lighting a heater, a propane heater that ignited the front portion of his trailer house."
According to the resident's neighbors, this isn't the first fire in this home.
"We just don't want this in our neighborhood," said Karen Campbell, a neighbor of the home. "Peoples' houses could catch on fire from debris and I'd prefer it not to happen anymore. Hopefully they fix this problem and get it over with."
At the time, the resident was displaced and had not asked for any assistance.