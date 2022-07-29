FULTON - A fire caused upwards of $50,000 in damage in Fulton early Friday morning.
According to a press release from the Fulton Fire Department, crews saw smoke and flames when they got to the scene Forest Avenue shortly after midnight.
Firefighters were able to limit the damage to only one room in the building.
There were no injuries reported, as the lone resident and their pets were able to evacuate.
Investigators have ruled the fire as an accident, potentially due to a candle in the room of origin.