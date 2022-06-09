COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation will hold the city's annual Fire in the Sky Fourth of July fireworks show at Stephens Lake Park this year, according to a flyer sent to the park's neighbors.
In January, the city had a fireworks test at the park while exploring potential sites for this year's celebration.
Parks and Rec said its staff felt it was important to find park space large enough to safely accommodate the event and provide a optimum viewing of the display.
According to the flyer, the Fire in the Sky events will begin at 6:15 p.m., and the fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m. The display is expected to last around 20 minutes.
As with other large events at the park, East Walnut Street will be closed to nonresidential traffic that evening. Residents of East Walnut Street will not need a pass to access the street.
Boone Health will allow access to many of their parking lots for the event to reduce to amount of parking on nearby streets, according to the flyer.