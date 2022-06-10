COLUMBIA- Columbia Parks and Recreation will hold the city's annual Fire in the Sky Fourth of July fireworks show at Stephens Lake Park this year.
"We've had lots of discussions about looking for a location that was large enough to have that number of people that would allow us to shoot the size of fireworks we would like to shoot for a display," said Gabe Huffington, acting parks and recreation director.
In January, the city had a fireworks test at the park while exploring potential sites for this year's celebration.
"And so we had that test shoot on January 24. And then we had a meeting with our city council on February 21," Huffington said. "And at that city council work session, we talked a little bit about our desire to shoot the fireworks to have Fire in the Sky, that entire celebration for that afternoon at Stephens Lake Park."
Parks and Rec said its staff felt it was important to find park space large enough to safely accommodate the event and provide an optimum viewing of the display.
"Stephens Lake Park is advantageous for a couple different reasons. Number one, is we can get the size of fireworks display we'd like to have. We can also have a lot of people within the park. But all those people will still be able to be spaced out in different areas," Huffington said.
However, some residents raised their concerns on social media about the event being held at the park.
"I was actually there the night that they tested originally, I think that was earlier this year.... and I'm legitimately concerned about the fact that when they tested them, they were so loud that my family's entire house, just like it shook the windows rattle. And it's a relatively new building," Kayla Pickens, a former resident of the Stephens Lake area.
Pickens' mother currently lives in the neighborhood next to the park.
"On top of that, you know, people have kids, they have animals... my concerns are that it's a lot of noise. There's a lot of people in the area. I mean, I think there's at least 10 streets full of neighborhoods, just along Walnut," Pickens said.
Pickens said she has started petitions in the past to bring the residential concern of Stephens Lake Park events to the City's attention.
"They're gonna do what they're gonna do," Pickens said.
"One of the things that we made sure we did was we actually sent out a letter to all of our neighborhoods, we wanted to make sure that in advance, they knew that we were planning this event. And so, before we send the official press release and all that information out to the public, we wanted to make sure that they had plenty of time in terms of preparations for the event," Huffington said. "We know that some people have pets, for instance, that may not like fireworks. So we wanted to make sure they had enough time that they needed to take that precaution," Huffington said.
"So our event starts earlier in the evening, we will have our kids activities, our music, and at 9pm, all of that shuts down. And that will end and then we'll have our fireworks display. And then everyone will leave after the fact in terms of of traffic and parking and how we are handling that," Huffington said.
E. Walnut will be shut down to non-residential traffic.
"We also have permission from Boone Hospital to utilize their parking lots for the event," Huffington said.
"Boone Health is providing the use of the parking lots for the Broadway Medical Plaza buildings just north of Broadway off Jack Estes Parkway. Our clinics will be closed for the holiday, so this won’t impact our patients," Ben Cornelius, director of marketing for Boone Health, said.
"The majority of all of our pedestrian traffic will park there, or they can park downtown and then move their way this way. And they will utilize those empty parking lots and come over for the event," Huffington said.
Two parking lots will be for ADA accessible parking only.
The Fire in the Sky events will begin at 6:15 p.m., and the fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. The display is expected to last around 20 minutes.
After the fireworks, the firework vendors will be responsible for cleaning the area within the 600 ft. fall zone.