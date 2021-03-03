COLUMBIA - Boone County firefighters responded to a fire on Germantown Drive in Columbia around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The residential structure fire burned both units of a two-story duplex. Smoke and flames could be seen from the backside of the structure.
Boone County Fire Protection District attacked the fire from both the inside and outside. Firefighters made it upstairs and found fire in the void spaces between the interior walls and the outside roof with fire pushing over their heads. Crews had to pull out the ceiling to gain access to the attic.
A Boone County Fire Protection District spokesman said there were no injuries.
The fire chief said that it took about 20 minutes to put the fire out.
A fire investigator was on the scene, but the cause of the fire was unknown at the time.
A release from department said two families were displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by American Red Cross. Firefighters were able to move a vehicle out of one of the attached garages and some valuables were salvaged.
The investigation is ongoing and KOMU 8 will update this story when more information becomes available.