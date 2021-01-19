COLUMBIA- The Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire at 2707 Rain Tree Court on Monday around 10 p.m.
Upon arrival, the first unit observed a pickup truck fully involved with the fire and a portion of a shed against the home also on fire.
Crews used preconnected hose lines and brought the fire under control in 30 minutes.
Extensive overhaul work was completed to ensure the fire had not spread inside concealed spaces in the home.
Assistant Fire Marshal Kyle Edwards performed a fire origin and cause investigation. He determined the fire originated on the west side of the structure in the shed.
The fire was ruled accidental and a result of faulty electrical wiring inside the shed. Damage is estimated at $100,000.
Eleven units from CFD responded to the call.
No injuries were reported.
CFD reminds residents that smoke alarms save lives and to have one on every level of your home and in places where people sleep. Smoke alarms should be tested monthly and batteries should be replaced every six months.