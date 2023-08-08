BOONE COUNTY − Crews were called to a fire at MU's dairy farm in the Midway area, near West Highway 40 and North Route J, Tuesday night.
The fire was reported at MU's Foremost Dairy Research Center, located on Old Highway 40. No animals were injured, according to Christian Basi, spokesperson for the MU News Bureau.
Multiple engines from the Boone County Fire Protection District are on scene working to extinguish the fire.
Gale Blomenkamp, assistant Boone County Fire chief, said the fire will likely continue to burn for a day or two. Hay was nearby, making the fire difficult to extinguish.
Smoke from the fire could be seen from several miles away.
A farm staff member noted the fire around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Workers called 911 immediately and then moved the cows from an adjacent building out of precaution, according to Basi.
Basi said structure was not housing any animals but rather house farm equipment and fertilizer.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Blomenkamp believes it started on the east end of the structure.
The building and contents are considered to be a total loss, according to Basi.