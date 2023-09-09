COLUMBIA — Traffic was delayed near Walmart on Grindstone Parkway Saturday night due to a fire.
In a series of tweets, Boone County Joint Communications said two fires were reported across the Columbia area. Surrounding roads were closed in order to contain and eliminate the fires, and are now back open to the public.
The intersection at Gray Oak Drive and Grindstone Parkway was closed around 5:05 p.m. due to an outside fire. Walmart was evacuated and employees waited outside in the parking lot. The road reopened by 6:15 p.m.
Columbia Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said the department received a call around 4:47 p.m. of something burning behind the store. He said they are still investigating a cause of the fire.
BCJC Urgent: Gray Oak Dr, & Grindstone Pkwy is closed due to outside fire. Choose alternate route.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) September 9, 2023
There was also a structure fire reported that created a traffic hazard near the intersection of West Route K and Azoros Drive just before 5 p.m.
BCJC Urgent: W Rte K & Azoros Dr structure fire creating a traffic hazard. Use caution, avoid area if possible.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) September 9, 2023
At both of the instances mentioned, people were encouraged to avoid the area if possible or choose another route.