Fire spreads to at least 3 homes at the Lake of the Ozarks

LINN CREEK − Fire crews were on the scene in Linn Creek Monday to battle a fire that spread to three homes.

Firefighters responded to Barrel Road, off Crystal Springs Road and near State Highway Y, on Monday around 11:30 a.m.

Osage Beach Fire Department Deputy Chief Steve Lucas said three houses and a car were destroyed, and another house has exterior damage. It took about an hour and a half to get the fire under control, he said.

No people or animals were harmed, Lucas said. 

Investigators have not yet released any information about what caused the fire, but Lucas said high winds contributed to how quickly the fire spread. 

The Osage Beach Fire Protection District, the Sunrise Beach Fire Department and the Mid-County Fire Protection District responded to the fire. The Missouri State Highway Patrol also assisted.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is released.

