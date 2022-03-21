Fire spreads to at least 3 homes at the Lake of the Ozarks

LINN CREEK − Fire crews were on the scene in Linn Creek Monday to battle a fire that spread to three homes.
Firefighters responded to Barrel Road, off Crystal Springs Road and near State Highway Y, on Monday around 11:30 a.m.
Osage Beach Fire Department Deputy Chief Steve Lucas said three houses and a car were destroyed, and another house has exterior damage. It took about an hour and a half to get the fire under control, he said.
No people or animals were harmed, Lucas said.
Osage Beach Fire Department Deputy Chief Steve Lucas says three houses and a car are destroyed, and another house has exterior damage. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Wd42i2bYTS— Nate Sanchez (@natesanchezkomu) March 21, 2022
Investigators have not yet released any information about what caused the fire, but Lucas said high winds contributed to how quickly the fire spread.
The Osage Beach Fire Protection District, the Sunrise Beach Fire Department and the Mid-County Fire Protection District responded to the fire. The Missouri State Highway Patrol also assisted.
Marine Trooper Aaron Lindley responded by boat to assist with a large fire on Barrel Road in Linn Creek at Lake of the Ozarks. While a few homes sustained extensive damage, the quick response from @OBFPD @SBFPD @lakefire911 prevented further damage to nearby residences. pic.twitter.com/x7CNdzAh2q— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) March 21, 2022
This story is developing and will be updated as information is released.