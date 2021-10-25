MEXICO, Mo. − The Mexico Public Safety Department says a fire started in a bedroom closet after a domestic disturbance early Monday.
The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to the 600 block of Whitley around 1:42 a.m.
Upon arrival, crews found a fire in and around a bedroom closet. The fire was contained and extinguished. According to a news release, the bedroom suffered significant fire, heat and smoke damage.
Major Brice Mesko said an initial investigation found the fire was set during a domestic disturbance in the home. Mesko said it appeared the fire started due to human action, but it is currently unclear whether it was intentional or accidental.
No injuries were reported.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Mexico Public Safety at 573-581-2100.