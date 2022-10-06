COLUMBIA - The president of the union representing Columbia firefighters believes the union hasn't been adequately involved in the hiring of a new fire chief.
Zack Privette, president of the International Association of Firefighter Local 1055, is frustrated the union hasn't received detailed updates since late August when the city named the three finalists for the fire chief position.
"Since that time there's been no communication on what this looks like," Privette said.
In an email to City Manager De'Carlon Seewood on Sept. 29, Privette wrote, "I am respectfully asking for some communication, something to pass on to our members and staff regarding the status of the Fire Chief selection."
The next day, Seewood replied and said he had nothing new to pass on and would not "engage in further discussion regarding the fire chief selection until I am prepared to make an official announcement. I am committed to taking as much time as necessary to ensure a right fit for our community."
In an interview with KOMU, Privette said he is concerned that the city isn't taking the union's opinion into consideration in hiring a new fire chief.
"I think it's important for our members' voice to be heard and to make sure they're heard," Privette said. "We need a qualified and experienced leader that will take our department to the future."
Sydney Olsen, public information officer for the City of Columbia, said in a statement, "The Fire Department staff had an opportunity to engage with each of the candidates and give their perspective to the City Manager. Feedback from the employees of the Columbia Fire Department is being taken into consideration in the hiring of the next chief."
On Aug. 22, the city hosted an open house where members of the public could talk to the three finalists for the fire chief position.
Right now, Clayton Farr Jr., who is a finalist for the job, is the acting fire chief.