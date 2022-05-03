JEFFERSON CITY − No injuries were reported after a kitchen fire in Jefferson City on Tuesday.
Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Vetter Lane around 4:30 p.m.
A small kitchen fire was found when crews arrived. The team made an interior attack and were able to quickly extinguish the fire, according to a news release.
JCFD said there was moderate damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the house. No one was displaced due to the fire.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries while responding to the scene, a news release said. They were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation through the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office.
Twenty fire personnel responded, along with personnel from the Jefferson City Police Department and Cole County EMS.