COLUMBIA — One firefighter was hospitalized for heat exhaustion after the Columbia Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 4600 block of Winterbrook Court Sunday.
The department said first responders arrived on the scene at approximately 2:47 p.m. and reported heavy smoke in the back of the house.
A total of 22 crew members and six fire units responded to the fire. According to Captain Ryan Adams, two additional units were requested later due to the heat and high winds.
"We did have to pull personnel out of the structure for a short period of time just due to the high winds and fire coming through the roof," Adams said.
The injured firefighter is currently being evaluated, and Adams said there were multiple animals were inside the house have not yet been accounted for.
While the cause of the fire is currently being investigated, the department advised the public to take caution during the ongoing period of dry weather.
"Just be aware," Adams said, "especially during these dry days that we're having and the high winds. Try not to do any type of recreational fires outside if at all possible.
No other injuries were reported in the incident.