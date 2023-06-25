LAKE OZARK - One firefighter received minor injuries after responding to a residential structure fire on Sweetwater Drive in the Village of Four Seasons Saturday afternoon.
The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District responded to an alarm around 5:30 p.m. and found a 3,000-square-foot, wood-frame house with smoke showing and a fire inside, according to a news release from Lake Ozark Fire. Firefighters controlled the fire "within minutes" and began to salvage belongings from the home to save them, the news release said.
A firefighter was taken and released from Lake Regional Health System for minor injuries, and no one from the home was injured, according to the release.
The release did not say a cause for the fire or how much damage the home had.