Woman rescued at MU Power Plant
Lee Johnson, KOMU 8 News Photographer

COLUMBIA - Firefighters rescued a woman who ended up in a cooling tower at the MU Power Plant early Friday, but it's not yet clear how she got there.

At around 1:50 a.m. University of Missouri Police responded to a report of a woman who had gained access to the power plant and was inside a cooling tower.

According to the MU News Bureau, the woman is not a student or an employee of the university.

The Columbia Fire Department was called to help get the woman out, and she was then transported to the hospital.

