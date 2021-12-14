COLUMBIA - Firefighters responded to a house fire on Oriole Lane Tuesday night.
Fire officials say the fire started around 7:45 p.m. 10 fire units and one medic were on the scene minutes later. They say one resident and a dog got out safely and that the fire has been extinguished.
One person and one dog were inside the home and both are now safe. At this time they are unsure of what caused the fire or how much damage has been done. pic.twitter.com/UjnnJR7WGH— Annabella Bailey (@bellabailey44) December 15, 2021
The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is currently unknown.