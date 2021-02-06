ILZ058>060-097>099-MOZ034>036-041-042-047>052-059-060-062200-
/O.EXT.KLSX.WW.Y.0009.210206T1800Z-210207T0300Z/
Audrain MO-Boone MO-Calhoun IL-Callaway MO-Cole MO-Gasconade MO-
Greene IL-Jersey IL-Lincoln MO-Macoupin IL-Moniteau MO-Monroe MO-
Montgomery IL-Montgomery MO-Osage MO-Pike IL-Pike MO-Ralls MO-
Warren MO-
Including the cities of Bowling Green, Columbia, Fulton,
Jefferson City, Litchfield, Mexico, and Pittsfield
427 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central and northeast Missouri and
southwest and west central Illinois.
* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Reduced visibility
expected where snowfall rates are higher.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of
accumulating snow will primarily cause travel difficulties. Roads
may rapidly become slippery once the snow begins, so motorists
should plan for a slower than normal trip. Be especially alert
when approaching bridges, overpasses, and curves.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained on the
Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the
latest road conditions can be obtained on the Internet at
traveler.modot.org/map/ or by calling 1-888-275-6636.
&&
$$