COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a structure fire early on Feb. 6.

In a press release sent on Saturday morning, CFD said that the arriving units reported smoke and flames coming from a large commercial structure at 6:24 a.m. on Feb. 6. The building has been identified as Stover's Carpet Home Furnishings on Paris Road. 

The incident commander upgraded the call to a second alarm at approximately 7 a.m., requesting additional equipment and personnel. 

KOMU 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

