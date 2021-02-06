Weather Alert

ILZ058>060-097>099-MOZ034>036-041-042-047>052-059-060-062200- /O.EXT.KLSX.WW.Y.0009.210206T1800Z-210207T0300Z/ Audrain MO-Boone MO-Calhoun IL-Callaway MO-Cole MO-Gasconade MO- Greene IL-Jersey IL-Lincoln MO-Macoupin IL-Moniteau MO-Monroe MO- Montgomery IL-Montgomery MO-Osage MO-Pike IL-Pike MO-Ralls MO- Warren MO- Including the cities of Bowling Green, Columbia, Fulton, Jefferson City, Litchfield, Mexico, and Pittsfield 427 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and northeast Missouri and southwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Reduced visibility expected where snowfall rates are higher. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of accumulating snow will primarily cause travel difficulties. Roads may rapidly become slippery once the snow begins, so motorists should plan for a slower than normal trip. Be especially alert when approaching bridges, overpasses, and curves. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained on the Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained on the Internet at traveler.modot.org/map/ or by calling 1-888-275-6636. && $$