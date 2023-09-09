COLUMBIA — In a series of tweets sent out Saturday evening, Boone County Joint Communications said that multiple fires were reported across the Columbia area. Surrounding roads were closed in order to contain and eliminate the fires, and are now back open to the public.
The first tweet said that there was a structure fire that created a traffic hazard near the intersection of W Route K and Azoros Dr.
BCJC Urgent: W Rte K & Azoros Dr structure fire creating a traffic hazard. Use caution, avoid area if possible.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) September 9, 2023
The second tweet reported a large outside fire near Grey Oak Drive which has also creating a traffic hazard.
BCJC Urgent: Large outside fire near near Gray Oak Drive is creating a traffic hazard. Use caution, avoid area if possible.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) September 9, 2023
The most recent tweet reported that the intersection at Gray Oak Dr. and Grindstone Pkwy has been closed due to an outside fire. The Walmart on Grindstone Pkwy has been evacuated and employees were waiting outside in the parking lot. The road has since reopened.
BCJC Urgent: Gray Oak Dr, & Grindstone Pkwy is closed due to outside fire. Choose alternate route.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) September 9, 2023
At all of the instances mentioned, people were encouraged to avoid the area if possible or choose another route.