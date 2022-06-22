COLUMBIA − Missourians can legally purchase fireworks between June 20 through July 10. As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, the price of fireworks is literally skyrocketing.
According to American Pyrotechnics Association (APA), consumers will spend about $2.3 billion on fireworks this Fourth of July. However, overall costs are up 35% across the firework industry.
Supply chain issues and climbing prices are affecting the availability of fireworks, and due to inflation, there’s rising costs associated with everything.
According to APA, some of the areas where inflation has hit the fireworks industry include:
- The rising cost of supplies and raw materials is up 20%, increasing the cost of producing safe, high-quality pyrotechnic products.
- Shipping costs have risen dramatically since 2019 from $8,000 to $10,000 per shipping container to approximately $45,000 per container.
- Insurance has significantly increased during the past year, including product liability, auto, truck and hazardous materials insurance.
- Transportation costs have increased, too. With the rise of gas prices, this especially impacts truckers transporting containers and affects the high cost of tugboat fees for moving barges.
- Operational costs, including labor, have increased.
- Due to the supply chain crisis, the fireworks industry is competing with corporations like FedEx and Amazon to meet the high seasonal demands associated with the Fourth of July and other summer festivals, with limited rental companies and an increased demand.
Due to the increased demand and increase of prices, it is unclear how small firework businesses will be affected this summer.
Mary Franklin, the firework tent manager for Hale Fireworks LLC, said their fireworks tent is very well supplied.
"We will have a great selection all season," Franklin said. "I do know other vendors do have a problem with fireworks."
She said she doesn't believe it's a big concern, yet.
"I don't have that concern as of now, because we've had a great start to the season. So, maybe mid-season... ask me that question," Franklin said.
Franklin said she has not noticed prices drastically increasing, aside from increasing around 50 cents to $1.
"I was afraid because the shipping has gone up tremendously on the fireworks getting them here from China," Franklin said.
In 2020, the backyard firework industry did well financially during the height of the pandemic. Because big firework events were not taking place, many families turned to businesses like Hale to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Economists say since 2020, there has been an unprecedented demand for backyard fireworks.
"They were very excited about getting out... it was very busy last year, so we anticipate the same for this year," Franklin said.
Despite inflation and price surges from gas to food, Franklin is optimistic that families will still come to her tent to purchase fireworks, as the Fourth of July is a once-a-year event.
"Missouri allows you to shoot between June 20 and the 10th," she explained. "And in that timeframe, that's the only time you have to come and buy it in these kinds of tents and just go experience it and do it legally."
Hale has fireworks tents in Columbia and Boonville. You can find more information on their business here.