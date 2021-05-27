BOONE COUNTY - The firework industry is already booming, but the demand for fireworks outweighs the supply.
Last year, the total revenue of consumer firework sales increased. According to the American Pyrotechnics Association (APA), consumer firework sales increased from $1 Billion to $1.9 Billion.
The COVID-19 pandemic saw the cancelation of firework events but saw an increase in private showings. According to the APA, display firework sales dropped from $375 million to $93 million.
When it comes to total imports for fireworks, Missouri leads the country. According to a study done by valuepenguin.com, Missouri imported a total of $51,088,748 worth of fireworks. However, that number could change.
Supply shortages in China have led to a shortage in the global supply of consumer-grade fireworks. Ben Muzzey, the sales manager at Spirit of '76, said he is experiencing just that.
"So we're seeing shortages, that's what's happening, they were originally expected, and now they're being realized, we're going to see approximately probably 70% of what we order coming in for this season," Muzzey said. "So that's gonna leave us short of what we need to have on hand."
Julie Heckman, executive director of the APA, said the shortage is a byproduct of other shortages affecting the country.
"You know, it's not just fireworks that aren't getting here," Heckman said. "The American Trucking Association said yesterday, they are 60,000 truck drivers short to move the types of products that we need, you know, whether it's to our grocery stores, or to the big box stores, or to the small family business that imports products."
With the increase in sales last year, Heckman said it caused retailers to use their reserves.
"During the pandemic was the first time since the Bicentennial, that the consumer firework industry depleted all of their inventory, they actually dipped into their reserves, because traditionally they don't sell out," Heckman said.
When it comes to local sales, Muzzey said he had to create a website to deal with the demand increases last year.
"So e-commerce and curbside pickup were something that folks really used quite a bit last year," Muzzey said. "We expect folks are going to gravitate towards that again this year, as well as typical shopping experience."
As the summer season inches closer, Muzzey said consumers should try to purchase fireworks earlier.
"I would encourage folks to shop early if you want to have as large of a variety as possible," Muzzey said. "we may be a little bit limited on what we have to offer as far as variety goes, but I'm confident that we're going to have fireworks on the shelf come the Fourth of July."