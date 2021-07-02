COLUMBIA - Fireworks are an essential part of any Fourth of July celebration.
Every year, fireworks stands pop up all around America and sell products from artillery shells and firecrackers for annual fireworks shows.
As of right now, there is a price surge that is blowing up not only sales for stand-up tents, it is also making customers debate whether or not to buy certain fireworks anymore.
Tom Dixson, head of Fireworks City, says that while he is constantly stocking up on products, it is becoming difficult to get more fireworks to America.
“Most industry prices went up from 10% to 30%. The premium items went up more. In terms of novelty item, they were not made because they take a lot of manpower to make,” Dixson said. “Shipping costs have more than doubled since last year because most of the product comes from China, hence why there is a supply shortage.”
In terms of novelty items such as sparklers and firecrackers, these products are not being mass produced as of two years ago.
Since the pandemic started, firework manufacturers have made the decision to put more manpower into premium items that festivals and cities use for their annual Fourth of July shows.
Items such as artillery shells and peony’s have increased by more than $10.
According to the Wall Street Journal, more than 90% of America’s fireworks come from China, and retailers are expected to carry only 25% to 30% of supplies well into next year.
Down Highway 63 at 13 Stripes Fireworks, owner Jacob Leffer said last year he was able to resupply his stand more than five times.
“Last year it was a really successful year because people were just trying to go out to their backyards and shoot some fireworks due to social-distancing,” Leffer said. “Now, it costs more for each product to cross the ocean, which is hurting my business.”
As for now, tent retail owners are just happy that customers are continuing to purchase fireworks.