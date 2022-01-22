COLUMBIA- Columbia Parks and Recreation is planning to have a fireworks test at Stephens Lake Park on Monday, Jan. 24 at 8 p.m.
Parks and Recreation said it's exploring potential sites for the 2022 Fire in the Sky 4th of July fireworks display, and Stephens Lake is considered as a potential event location.
The eastern portion of the park will be closed for about 30 minutes to the public while the testing is going on. Parks and Recreation staff will be positioned throughout the park and downtown area to report the visibility of the fireworks from different locations.