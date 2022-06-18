COLUMBIA- One Columbia small business owner partnered with the Columbia African American Business Alliance to put on the first Juneteenth Celebration for Small Businesses.
Twenty-four vendors are bringing their products to Rock Quarry Park Friday and Saturday to sell to customers.
The products of the different vendors cover a wide range, like baked goods, candles, jewelry and clothes.
Many of the small businesses represented are Black-owned. Florence Nelson is the owner of Extravagantly Lit and the organizer of the expo. She says the goal is to celebrate local small businesses and Juneteenth at the same time.
"We are having this event for Juneteenth, and Juneteenth means freedom," said Nelson. "Freedom to me means that all of us can come together and I want to get some of these small businesses names out there."
Nelson says it is nice to see the community come together and support black owned businesses.
"If you look around, we have all nationalities as my vendors and back in the day we couldn't do that but now we can," said Nelson. "All of these small business are coming together, I don't care what color you are, if you're starting a business I support you so that's what Juneteenth means to me".
Kariesha Johnson is one of the vendors at the expo. She says it is a good way for her to spend the Juneteenth weekend.
"We are just starting off the Juneteenth holiday with a good celebration and a way to support small businesses," said Johnson. "When you see each other communicating and enjoying each others company, it's like a barrier breaking."
The expo will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Rock Quarry Park.