COLUMBIA - Sunday night was the first Black Excellence Awards ceremony.
Joshua Williams, Raymond Cox, Mykene Powell, and Eric Crawnes hosted the event.
They said the purpose of the event was to unite the Black community in Columbia and show acknowledgment for each other's hard work in their craft.
Darren Dawson, 2x AAU champion coach for the Columbia Warhawks, was nominated for coach of the year.
"This is major and much needed defiantly love to see everybody come out and fellowship and really just give love back to the community for the ones that have truly made an impact is an awesome feeling," Dawson said.
There was live performances from 4muni, Miel Bella, We on Ent, and more.
Jerrica Key was nominated for photography.
"It feels good being recognized is always a good thing especially when you're new to your craft," Key said.
The Village said it was important to host the event in order to end this year on a positive note by coming together before the new year.
Organizers hope to make this annual event.