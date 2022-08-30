COLUMBIA − The first confirmed case of monkeypox in Boone County was reported Tuesday, according to the health department.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services said it has worked closely with the individual to identify any close contacts and to offer them education and vaccination.
The overall risk of monkeypox remains low, PHHS said, as monkeypox does not spread as easily as other viruses.
There have been 47 cases across Missouri and 18,101 across the United States, according to the latest data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. Neighboring state Illinois has 1,049 cases, while Kansas has five.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued an emergency rule on Aug. 15, declaring any positive case must be reported within one day of detection. The Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency on Aug. 4, when Missouri had 12 cases.
Monkeypox can spread from person to person through direct contact with an infectious rash, scabs or bodily fluids. PHHS said it can also be spread during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact.
Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches and backaches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, respiratory symptoms or a rash that looks like pimples or blisters.
The state health department has allocated doses of a vaccine used to prevent monkeypox to five regional distribution hubs across the state, including Kansas City, Springfield, Columbia, Butler County and St. Louis County, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The Boone County health department said its working with DHSS to get a plan in place to vaccinate high-risk individuals.
