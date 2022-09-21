MONITEAU COUNTY − The first case of monkeypox in Moniteau County was confirmed Tuesday, according to the Moniteau County Health Center (MCHC).
MCHC says it is working closely with the individual to identify any close contacts. If impacted, the health center is offering education and vaccination. No other information was released by MCHC regarding the demographics of the individual.
MCHC says monkeypox does not spread as easily as other viruses and that the overall risk to the public remains low.
As of right now, there are 84 confirmed cases in Missouri and 24,364 in the nation, according to the latest data from Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. In late August, Boone County reported their first case of monkeypox.
MCHC and the CDC recommend avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox in order to prevent spread. Monkeypox can also spread with from the time symptoms start to when it's fully healed.
Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, respiratory symptoms (e.g. sore throat, nasal congestion or cough) and a rash that looks like pimples or a blister.
MCHC said it is working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to get a plan in place to vaccinate high-risk individuals.