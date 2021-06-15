First Chance for Children holds diaper drive thru Tuesday and next two weeks

MID-MISSOURI – First Chance for Children is holding three diaper drive-thrus in the next two weeks. This will help any and all families get the diapers they need since the price of diapers are more expensive.
The cost of disposable diapers increased by 8.7% in the past year according to a market research report.
One in three families in the U.S. experience a need for diapers, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. Kasey Hammock, First Chance for Children Executive Director, said that statistic is from before the pandemic. She feels the more families in the U.S. experience this.
Here are the diaper drive-thrus dates, times and locations:
- Tuesday June 15 from 3 to 6 p.m. at 203 East Broadway, Ashland
- Thursday June 17 from 2 to 5 p.m. at 1023 East Highway 22, Centralia
- Saturday June 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 601 Business Loop, Columbia
First Chance for Children will provide diapers in sizes from newborns to size 6 and pull ups in sizes 2t to 4t. It is also providing wipes with the diapers.
Each package contains 25 diapers because families are short 17 diapers on average at the end of each month. There is a limit of one package per child.
Parents will have to fill out a family form at pick up. First Chance for Children asks you to bring your own pen or pencil.
The diaper drive-thru started because of the pandemic. Hammock said it served a need when operations couldn’t be in person.
“This was our unique approach to continuing to get diapers into the hands of families,” Hammock said.
First Chance for Children plans to continue this service after the pandemic.
Augusta Walters has used First Chance for Children’s services during a tough time, and she said it was a good experience.
“They actually drove them to Randolph County where I reside at and dropped them off, due to COVID-19 regulations, on my porch," Walters said.
First Chance for Children said if you can’t come to the drive thru, call 573-777-1815 ext. 204 for other options.
Walters said she plans to donate back to First Chance for Children when she can.