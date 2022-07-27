CALLAWAY COUNTY - First Chance for Children, an organization dedicated to providing family resources and fostering healthy outcomes for Missouri children, hosted a free diaper and wipe event at the Callaway Health Department Wednesday.
Andrea Bedrosian, the Callaway County Health Department director, said the department was made aware of a need for these supplies through their Women, Infant, and Children Program (WIC).
"We do questionnaires, asking the families kind of what things that they need help with or assistance obtaining," Bedrosian said. "And so we've seen that a large number of our families were asking for diapers."
After reaching out to First Chance for Children in the past to keep diapers in the health department for WIC families, the organization had the idea for the drive.
"And then they had brought up the idea that if we seen a need that we could host a diaper drive for not just our WIC families, but also for the community," Bedrosian said.
Bedrosian said events like the one Tuesday go a long way in building a strong relationship with the community.
"Our purpose is, you know, to work for the community with the community, listen to their needs, their requests, and then try and see if we can help them achieve those and meet those goals," Bedrosian said. "And so I think that continuing partnerships with our students, for children and other agencies within our community, and bringing services and resources to Callaway county is extremely important."
First Chance will also offer an alternative for those who may be unable to attend the event. More options can be discussed by calling 573-777-1815x204.