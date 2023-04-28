First Chance for Children will host a Latinx family resource fair through their Lend and Learn Program this weekend.
The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at 1002 Fay St. in Columbia.
According to a news release, this fair is specifically targeted for Latin America families with children from zero to 5 years old in the community. No registration is required.
The fair will provide free opportunities for medical interactions, access for resources including diapers, wipes and other hygiene products as well as engaging activities for children.
The program's goal is to provide services to generate healthier outcomes for children and families in need.