CALLAWAY COUNTY - First Chance for Children, an organization dedicated to providing family resources and fostering healthy outcomes for Missouri children, will host a free diaper and wipe event at the Callaway Health Department on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The sizes offered will be newborn to 7 and 2t to 4t pull ups. There is a limit of one package per child while supplies last, and family forms must be completed upon pick up. First Chance requests all participants bring their own pen or pencil.
First Chance will also offer an alternative for those who may be unable to attend the event. More options can be discussed by calling 573-777-1815x204.