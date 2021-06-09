COLUMBIA - Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board will hold a meeting Wednesday night for the first time since an officer-involved shooting occurred in Columbia.
The past couple of weeks have been filled with tragedy and unpredictable events throughout the city.
Since the last meeting, there has been a police shooting, both a Columbia Public Schools teacher and student have died and the state's vehicle stops report was released. All of these recent events have sparked interest from the community about what’s next.
Multiple items are included on the agenda for Wednesday's meeting. The board plans to discuss the community oriented policing program, an update on the vehicle stops committee and diversity in the Columbia Police Department and the department's recruiting efforts.
The board will also give an update on the response time data and CPD guidelines for response times. Early intervention system dates, policies, and procedures will also be discussed.
The full meeting agenda can be found here. It will begin at 6 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers.
I'm live at City Hall where the citizens police board review meeting starts in less than 10 minutes. @KOMUnews— Lee Russell (@ljr8114) June 9, 2021
Throughout the meeting the board discussed police policy reform very heavily. Officer Tony Parker and Sgt. Scott Alpers sat in on the meeting to discuss what the department is doing.
Tony Parker was a member of the CPD community outreach unit before being moved to his new position with diversity, equity and inclusion in April. Since he was moved he's reviewed 32 policies with many more to review.
The board did not discuss anything involving the recent shootings that took place.
"Ongoing anything with the criminal nature in it, that's not normally our jurisdiction," said head of the board Travis Pringle "But, if something happened during that investigation where a citizen believes there's a complaint that needs to be filed, that's where we would step in."
Pringle also talked about how important it is that members of the community should continue to be involved in these meetings in order for the best results possible.