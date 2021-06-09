COLUMBIA - Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board will hold a meeting Wednesday night for the first time since an officer-involved shooting occurred in Columbia.
The past couple of weeks have been filled with tragedy and unpredictable events throughout the city.
Since the last meeting, there has been a police shooting, both a Columbia Public Schools teacher and student have died and the state's vehicle stops report was released. All of these recent events have sparked interest from the community about what’s next.
Multiple items are included on the agenda for Wednesday's meeting. The board plans to discuss the community oriented policing program, an update on the vehicle stops committee and diversity in the Columbia Police Department and the department's recruiting efforts.
The board will also give an update on the response time data and CPD guidelines for response times. Early intervention system dates, policies, and procedures will also be discussed.
The full meeting agenda can be found here. It will begin at 6 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers.
I'm live at City Hall where the citizens police board review meeting starts in less than 10 minutes. @KOMUnews— Lee Russell (@ljr8114) June 9, 2021
This story will be updated as new information becomes available.