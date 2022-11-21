COLUMBIA - City council members will honor 17 Civic Academy graduates for their coursework completion at the council meeting Monday at 7 p.m.
The Civic Academy is a free, six-week interactive program for Columbia residents interested in learning more about their local government and its impact.
Participants met on Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. this fall to learn about their local government through tours of city facilities and presentations by city leaders.
Topics for the program included:
- Week 1: Welcome and Orientation
- Week 2: Arts, Culture and Tourism
- Week 3: Public Safety
- Week 4: Utilities
- Week 5: Community Development and Public Works
- Week 6: Budget, Finance, CIP, Public Health and Human Services
According to Assistant City Manager Carol Rhodes, the program's intent is to educate, empower and engage Columbia residents in their local government.
Rhodes was the person who brought the program to life, but Columbia public information officer Sydney Olsen was also part of the process and helped market it out to the public.
Olsen said this program is a great way for the city to hear from its residents.
"I think sometimes there's a bit of a barrier for [feedback]," Olsen said. "That's the government, right. And so we're working to break down those walls, break down those barriers, so that [residents] feel more comfortable participating."
She also said the hope with this program is graduates will want to become more involved and pass on the information they learned to friends and family. She said she thinks this process will help the community as a whole.
"We always say that citizens who feel comfortable participating, and citizens who are informed, are really those that are going to be more involved in helping shape the city that we live in," Olsen said.
So far, the program has received positive feedback, but the city is currently working on gathering more responses from the graduates to make proper changes for a spring program.
"We've had discussions as staff internally about some of the classes that maybe were maybe too much to digest, or individuals, because some of the topics we cover, you know, are big topics, we have economic development locally in the airport, and utilities, and that's a lot to cover in that short time span," Olsen said.
The current graduates will receive a certificate of completion from the mayor and will take a group photo on Monday at the council meeting.
Olsen also said there is a spring program in the works, but the city will not release a date until they have made the proper adjustments to the course structure based off of the feedback they receive.
In terms of applications, anyone who is 18 or older and a resident of the city of Columbia is encouraged to apply. The applications will be reviewed on a first come, first serve basis.
The city will announce when the spring applications are open through social media and press releases, according to Olsen.