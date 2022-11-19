COLUMBIA – Students from across the state presented projects for an Engineering Innovation Challenge and competed in the FIRST LEGO League (FLL) robotics tournament on Saturday.
There were 16 teams, consisting of students ages 9 to 14. These students were assisted by 40 community volunteers who all served as referees, judges, timekeepers and ambassadors for the FIRST organization.
Morgan Kruse, the volunteer coordinator, said this was the first time the event has been held since coronavirus restrictions were instated. She said she thinks the FLL program helps kids succeed in and out of the classroom.
“This program helps with problem solving and being able to work on their own,” Kruse said. “A lot of what you do for robotics is researching online and reaching out to other companies.”
David Combs, a parent of one of the students, also believes programs like this increase student success. He said it helps students develop problem solving skills.
“I think an opportunity like this gives them a chance to think outside of the box, kind of outside of their normal schoolwork,” Combs said. “It's really different than, you know, working in books, so they get to work with their hands and think through problems and solve them together.”
This year, in addition to the traditional competition, students were also tasked with researching alternative ways to create and store energy as part of the Engineering Innovation Challenge. Finished projects ranged from supercharged foods to anaerobic bioreactor landfills.
Lily Herin, a sixth grader at Jefferson Middle School (JMS), worked on the project about anaerobic bioreactor landfills with the GigaGears. She said she’s had a lot of fun working on the project and on the team’s robots.
“I have been working in robotics for a couple months now,” Herin said. “And, it's really fun.”
She said anyone who wants to get involved in robotics should sign-up for a robotics program or club.
“Girls can do robotics,” Herin said. “And, if you want to do robotics, then do it.”