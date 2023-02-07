HALLSVILLE - The Boone County Commission hosted its first of many planned community information and listening sessions concerning the distribution of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding at Hallsville City Hall Tuesday night. The first round of funding will allocate up to $15 million in relief aid.
Northern district commissioner Janet Thompson said community input is key to spending the money currently. "This is going to directly impact the people of Hallsville," she said. "They know how the pandemic affected them. They know the needs of the community more than anyone else."
ARPA was enacted by the U.S. Congress in 2021 as a $1.9 trillion economic relief package for the effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Spending must benefit people and organizations affected by pandemic related economic burdens.
Hallsville farmer Stephen Lancey, who was at the Tuesday meeting, said, "People need to know the effects of COVID on all levels of society. Especially with all the food insecurity. It's a really serious issue."
Lancey said that, "farmers know how to grow food, it's more about knowing how to navigate the system. How the food actually arrives to people's homes."
He added that demand for locally grown produce increased during the COVID-19 Pandemic, but that supply chain shortages made it difficult for farmers to obtain the distribution materials they needed to sell at markets, in grocery stores, and to restaurants.
In a one on one interview, Commissioner Janet Thompson said that, "Everything that (community members) say is going to go into the mix and then we'll be able to figure out ways to utilize the funding the best we can. We know that the needs are far greater than the amount of money that's been allocated to Boone County....but we'll be able to use it the best way we know how."
The commission is now accepting applications from businesses and organizations looking to receive ARPA funding. The application deadline for the first round of funding is 5 p.m. on Friday, March 31. Commission approval is expected by early June. A list of future sessions can be found below.